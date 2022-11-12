Sky TV boost as millions offered a new and cheap way to watch content





Millions of UK homes can now tune into Sky’s huge library of premium content without having to sign up for long-term contracts or buy any additional equipment. That’s all thanks to the firm’s NOW (formerly NOW TV) service being made available on more TVs that use Google’s Android TV operating system.

In fact, the NOW app is arriving on eight of the UK’s biggest smart TV brands including Sony, Sharp, Phillips, Panasonic, Bush, Hitachi, Toshiba, and JVC. All owners have to do to watch premium content is head to the Google Play Store on their TVs and download the NOW app. Once installed, it’s simply a question of choosing what things they want to sign up for with NOW offering a number of different memberships to suit different tastes. For example, you can simply watch entertainment for £9.99, add movies for £19.98 or switch on sports from £11.98. The good thing about NOW is there’s no long-term contract which means those joining can leave whenever they like. That’s different from Sky as those customers are required to sign up for 18 months when taking out a new contract. All of NOW’s content is also streamed straight to the TV via a broadband connection so there’s no need for an engineer to arrive or a satellite dish installed on the wall.

Commenting on the latest news, NOW’s MD Marina Storti said: “With a wealth of incredible home entertainment devices out there, we’re thrilled to be making it easier than ever to get NOW’s app and start streaming. Whether you want to watch latest Premier League derby, binge on House of the Dragon or distract the whole family with blockbusters like Sing 2, NOW and our flexible contract free memberships are just a download away.” To make things even more enticing, NOW has just launched its Black Friday sale which includes two months of content for the price of one. This means you can get a movies and entertainment membership for two months at a price of just £19.98 or simply add the entertainment bundle on its own for £9.99 for two months. YOU CAN SEE THE NOW DEALS HERE

It’s not just now that has launched its Black Friday deals. Sky and Virgin Media has also announced discounts which include broadband and TV at their lowest ever price. If you want to know more you can find full details below. • Best early Virgin Media Black Friday deals • Best early Sky Black Friday deals What is Black Friday Black Friday was started in the United States as a way for retailers to drum-up extra sales ahead of the holidays. The one-day sales event would see millions of people queue up outside high street shops to secure the best Black Friday deals, dubbed “doorbusters”. Held on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday is no longer confined to the shores of the United States – it has become a global phenomenon.

Like Loading...