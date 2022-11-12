Sophie and Edward join royals at Remembrance Festival

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward joined the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance in central London, following the marking of Remembrance Day on Friday. Sophie, 57, and Edward, 58, flanked King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the service for the Royal British Legion at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Festival of Remembrance marked the first joint appearance by senior members of the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19.

Sophie and Edward were also joined by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The Remembrance Festival, honouring those killed in conflict, began at 2pm with a second performance at 7pm.

The Royal British Legion said on their website that the Royal Family will only attend the evening performance.