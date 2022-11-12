Sophie Wessex wears lace dress and jaw-dropping ruby earrings tonight

Sophie Wessex, 57, attended the Festival of Remembrance beside her husband Prince Edward, 58. The royal looked very flattering in an ankle-length black lace dress and some fabulous jewellery.
The dress was long-sleeved and reached the Countess of Wessex’s ankles.
The bottom of the dress and the sleeve detailing featured a lace pattern that appeared to be in the shape of daisies.
The texture of Sophie’s dress looked like it was velvet.
Similarly to the Queen Consort, the Countess wore some sheer black tights and a pair of black block heels for comfort.
For tonight’s occasion, Sophie wore her blonde hair in beautiful wavey curls.
She also wore some ruby dangly earrings and her £375 Felt gold chain bracelet with a sliced diamond on her right hand.
The Countess additionally wore some pink lipstick and some heavy mascara for the Festival of Remembrance.
Royal fans loved Sophie Wessex’s style, and took to social media to praise tonight’s look.
