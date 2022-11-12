Sophie Wessex wears lace dress and jaw-dropping ruby earrings tonight

Sophie Wessex, 57, attended the Festival of Remembrance beside her husband Prince Edward, 58. The royal looked very flattering in an ankle-length black lace dress and some fabulous jewellery.

The dress was long-sleeved and reached the Countess of Wessex’s ankles.

The bottom of the dress and the sleeve detailing featured a lace pattern that appeared to be in the shape of daisies.

The texture of Sophie’s dress looked like it was velvet.

Similarly to the Queen Consort, the Countess wore some sheer black tights and a pair of black block heels for comfort.

