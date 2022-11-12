St Mirren 1-1 Rangers: Pressure increases on Giovanni van Bronckhorst despite late James Tavernier equaliser

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under increasing pressure after they needed a late penalty to rescue a point against St Mirren.

The Ibrox side enjoyed plenty of possession, but Jonah Ayunga slammed home the opener at the second time of asking as St Mirren looked to extend their home unbeaten league run to eight games.

Tavernier fired in the equaliser from the penalty spot after a VAR check ruled Ryan Kent was brought down by Ryan Strain just inside the box.

Buddies keeper Trevor Carson pulled off a brilliant double save deep into injury time to deny Kent and Tavernier as Rangers pushed for a winner.

The Ibrox side could now find themselves nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race at the World Cup break if they win against Ross County.

What’s next?

The Scottish Premiership takes a break for the World Cup with Rangers returning to action at home to Hibs on 15 December, live on Sky Sports. The game kicks off at 8pm.

St Mirren’s first game back will be away to Motherwell on 17 December. Kick-off 3pm.