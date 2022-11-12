State pension changes could affect your eligibility for free bus pass

Mr Selby explained: “For those on very low incomes, increasing the state pension age by just a year can be enough to push people into serious financial turmoil.

“And while there are ways to replace at least part of this lost income – either via in-work benefits, from your private pension pot or by working longer – the evidence suggests lots of people are either unable or unwilling to go down this road.”

Further changes to the state pension are lined up to take going into the 2030s, however these are subject to change.

Who else is eligible for a free bus pass?

Similar travel schemes are available for other groups across the country, offering discounts on bus journeys.