Strictly fans fume as Craig Revel Horwood rates Fleur East’s dance

The dance achieved the highest score of the night with 39 points, while other couples Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, tied on 38 points.

Despite the big win for Fleur and Vito, many fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations about Craig not awarding the former X-Factor star the full 10 points.

Simon wrote: “Did Craig lose his 10 paddle? Fleur deserved a full house of 10’s for that dance!!”

Shirley penned: “Why didn’t Craig give a ten? He said if this dance doesn’t get you through to Blackpool nothing will, so surely should have been a ten?” (sic)