Strictly star Anton Du Beke marvels over having twins at age of 50

He added that, after 18 series, he had been in the position of the loser “on more occasions than I’ve cared to remember”.

However, he believes that the life experience has made him adept at understanding what the celebrities, who he feels more concerned for than the pros, are going through when it’s crunch time.

“I have absolute empathy with them and I know exactly how it feels and where they’re coming from,” he elaborated.

“I try to give criticism that they can use moving forward, so I try not to dwell too much on what’s happened before.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.55pm on BBC One.