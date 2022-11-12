Strictly star Will Mellor’s show future in doubt, says expert

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu have sailed through to week eight of Strictly Come Dancing. The Coronation Street actor, 46, has said he really wants to get through to Blackpool week with his dance partner, but body language expert, Darren Stanton, believes the amateur is “tired” and “lost the fire in his belly”.
Will and his dance partner have gone from strength to strength during the BBC competition but it appears as if the actor is ready to hang up his dancing shoes.
It comes as body language expert Darren believes the actor is ready to leave the show, despite the high praise he has received from the judges.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren addressed Will’s future on the show.
The expert has suggested there are tell-tale signs that prove the competition is becoming too much for the contestants.
He said: “I do not believe that Will is enjoying the competition as much as he was in the early stages, where he perhaps did not have to work so hard.
“I’ve also seen some changes in his facial expressions. Instead of acting like a joker and laughing, Will has become far more focused in recent weeks.
“I think he is now looking tired and potentially may wish for his time on the show to come to an end.”
Darren continued: “I do not see the passion in his eyes where he believes he can go all the way to the final.
The show has not been filmed in the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nancy said: “It’s next week and I have been in the show for four years and if we can make it, it will be my first year.”
When the Loose Women asked Will about the “pressure” he faces over making it through to Blackpool week, he kept repeating: “No pressure, no pressure.”
Nancy chimed in: “This week, I said, ‘No pressure on you, and no pressure on me.’
“It’s your favourite song [we are dancing to] and my favourite [week].”
Will has put more pressure on himself to get through to Blackpool week as he has promised his mother he would take her there with him if he made it through with Nancy.
He added: “I said, ‘If I get through mum then you are coming with me,’ and obviously this lady here [Nancy], I couldn’t be anywhere near there without her.
“I used to think the Paso Doble was a dessert, so this lady, I owe it all to you.”
Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on BBC One at 6.55pm.
