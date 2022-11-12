Strictly star Will Mellor’s show future in doubt, says expert

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu have sailed through to week eight of Strictly Come Dancing. The Coronation Street actor, 46, has said he really wants to get through to Blackpool week with his dance partner, but body language expert, Darren Stanton, believes the amateur is “tired” and “lost the fire in his belly”.

Will and his dance partner have gone from strength to strength during the BBC competition but it appears as if the actor is ready to hang up his dancing shoes.

It comes as body language expert Darren believes the actor is ready to leave the show, despite the high praise he has received from the judges.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren addressed Will’s future on the show.

The expert has suggested there are tell-tale signs that prove the competition is becoming too much for the contestants.

READ MORE: Mike Tindall says ‘shaking’ wife Zara ‘almost choked me to death’