Strictly’s Shirley Ballas hits back at fan over ‘public vote’ critique

Some Strictly viewers have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to vent their frustrations over the past few weeks after some couples have found themselves in the bottom two despite getting higher scores from the judges.

Their rankings each week are determined partially by the judges’ votes and those from the public, meaning that even the highest-scoring couples are always at risk.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones have been particularly subject to criticism, as they have yet to compete in the dance-off despite receiving the most consistently low scores from the judges from week to week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6.55pm on BBC One.