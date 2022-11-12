Strictly’s Tony Adams ‘should have been eliminated’ after ‘fix’ row

Addressing Ellie and Nikita’s exit, the expert admitted: “Personally, I cried to see Ellie Simmonds’ elimination.

“Although I agree, Ellie’s spirit is awe-inspiring. Nikita’s words about Ellie beautifully framed the importance of her participation in the series.

“Ellie has not been my favourite contestant, but her performance this week showed improvements in technique, elongated lines, coordinated footwork, and expressivity.

“I strongly disagreed with the judge’s scoring of Ellie Tyler’s Rumba which scored nearly identical to Tony’s performance.”