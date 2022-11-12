Strictly’s Tyler West to ‘land in dance-off’ after clue exposed

On Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, the remaining contestants will take to the ballroom floor in a bid to impress the judges. This weekend, another pairing will be eliminated from the BBC competition, but who is at risk? According to body language expert Darren Stanton, he believes Tyler West and Dianna Buswell may land in the bottom two, meaning they will have to fight for their place.

Tyler and Dianne have wowed the judges so far, but last weekend, they scored near the bottom of the leaderboard with 29 points.

The pair only just beat Ellie Taylor and Tony Adams, who landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with his dance partner Katya Jones.

On behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren believes Tyler will face the dance-off with Molly Rainford, who has been in the bottom two twice.

Sharing his predictions, Darren told Express.co.uk: “I still believe Molly could be back in the danger zone again this weekend, as she is still battling heavily with nerves.

