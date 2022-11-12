SU trails FSU, 21-3 in 2nd quarter, missing chance to turn a fumble into points

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will air on ACC Network.

Second quarter

SCORE UPDATE: Florida State 21, Syracuse 3 with 5:47 remaining second quarter

Florida State drive starts 5:55 at SU 24-yard line

Another big penalty on Wes Hoegh on special teams.

Travis goes to the matchup on the perimeter again — this time it’s Johnny Wilson on Chestnut, and Wilson slips the tackle and scores from 24 yards out.

Syracuse drive starts 7:54 at own 5-yard line

Wes Hoeh gets called for holding on the first play of the drive. Max Mang comes on.

Shrader has to throw it away from his own end zone. Mike Norvell wants grounding in the end zone but no call.

On 3rd-and-9 from its own 6-yard line, Shrader finds Damien Alford, but he is a couple yards shy of the sticks.

Syracuse’s offense goes three-and-out for the fourth time on five drives, including a missed field goal earlier in the quarter.

Florida State drive starts 11:00 at own 35-yard line

After all that, FSU actually nets 10 yards after turning the ball over.

Trey Benson with back-to-back runs to move the chains near midfield.

Jason Simmons Jr. blows up an RPO out wide to Lawrance Toafili, then SU sniffs out the screen to Benson for back-to-back TFLs.

On 3rd-and-14, Travis finds Markeston Douglas, but the tight end has to adjust to the throw and loses his footing well short of the first-down marker.

Trebor Pena makes a fair catch at the 5-yard line.

Syracuse drive starts 12:52 at FSU 23-yard line

Tucker motions out wide, and Shrader throws it him, but FSU jumps all over it for a short loss.

Shrader then gives the read to Tucker, but Joshua Farmer is there to throw Tucker back for another loss.

On 3rd-and-16, Verse sacks Shrader for three-straight negative plays on the drive.

Strip-sack to get the ball at the +23 and three-straight negative plays before Szmyt’s 53-yard field-goal attempt hits the ‘U’ in the end zone.

Florida State drive starts 13:32 at own 25-yard line

Syracuse’s defense confused getting aligned when FSU begins its drive here.

Derek McDonald comes off the left side and strips Travis. Justin Barron recovers the fumble.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida State 14, Syracuse 3 with 13:32 remaining second quarter

Syracuse drive starts 2:26 (first quarter) at own 25-yard line

On 3rd-and-11 from the FSU 16-yard line, Shrader scrambles but it taken down by Kalen DeLoach after a 4-yard gain.

Don’t think field goals down in the red area are going to do it tonight.

Andre Szmyt sinks the 30-yard field goal.

First quarter

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Florida State 14, Syracuse 0

Syracuse drive starts 2:26 at own 25-yard line

Sean Tucker breaks loose for a 16-yard gain on the first play of the drive.

Shrader is still not the threat on the ground that he was pre-injury. But he has more control in the offense and is decisive with the ball.

He shakes off a facemask by Dennis Briggs Jr. near the end of the first quarter and then floats one out to Gadsden for a first down. Tack on the penalty yardage, and SU moves all the way up to the FSU 15-yard line as the first quarter comes to a close.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida State 14, Syracuse 0 with 2:26 remaining first quarter

Florida State drive starts 4:40 at own 48-yard line

Second-straight possession FSU opens near midfield.

Jordan Travis uses his legs to evade Kevon Darton, who was closing in quickly. He finds Ja’Khi Douglas for a 16-yard gain just to the edge of the red zone.

Travis then locates Jeremiah Wilson matched up one-on-one with Malik McClain, who easily beats him for the 15-yard touchdwon.

Florida State rolling here in the first quarter.

Syracuse drive starts 6:20 at own 8-yard line

Enrique Cruz Jr. in at right tackle, sliding Dakota Davis out to left guard for Kalan Ellis.

Syracuse calls its first timeout after some confusion at the line of scrimmage.

Out of the timeout, a high snap just throws off the timing on the inside give to Tucker, resulting in a short gain.

On 3rd-and-4, Shrader tries to find Oronde Gadsden II in man coverage, but Renardo Green is there for the PBU.

Florida State drive starts 8:10 at SU 47-yard line

Alijah Clark back in the lineup for the Orange tonight. He did not travel to Pittsburgh last week.

A holding penalty puts FSU behind the chains early in the drive before gets it back with a completion to Camren McDonald to bring up third down.

On 3rd-and-8 from the SU 45-yard line, Travis looks toward Johnny Wilson, who had an opening to make a catch after Duce Chestnut slips.

FSU will punt.

Syracuse drive starts 10:07 at own 25-yard line

FSU having Albany-transfer Jared Verse as a stand-up defensive end. He makes the first tackle of the series. Verse then bounces Tucker outside, but FSU has great leverage and Renardo Green stops Tucker for a loss of 4.

Shrader has no chance on third down. He’s quickly dropped for another loss by Patrick Payton and Verse.

Syracuse goes and three-and-out again. A short punt puts FSU in plus-territory to open its second possession.

The Orange has minus-3 yards through two possessions.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida State 7, Syracuse 0 with 10:07 remaining first quarter

Florida State drive starts 13:27 at own 28-yard line

Jordan Travis goes to the quick game out wide to Mycah Pittman. Trey Benson breaks loose through a huge hole off the left end for a 27-yard gain across midfield.

Mikel Jones can’t bring down Pittman on the quick give after motioning across the formation. Another chunk play for the Seminoles.

Travis then finds his tight end leaking out for a 14-yard gain to move the ball down to the SU 12-yard line.

The Seminoles marching right down the field with relative ease here in the early going.

Travis keeps it himself on third down for the 3-yard touchdown run.

FSU goes 72 yards in 3:20.

Syracuse drive starts 15:00 at own 25-yard line

Syracuse has opened with the first possession in all 10 games of the season.

Garrett Shrader is back in the starting lineup after missing the last six quarters of action. After an incomplete pass and 6-yard rush by Sean Tucker, Shrader has no where to go with the ball and is taken down for a short gain.

The Orange goes three-and-out to start.

Pregame

Syracuse seniors and upperclassmen participating in the pregame ceremony: Sam Warren, Devaughn Cooper, Eric Coley, Dakota Davis, Carlos Vettorello, Aaron Bolinsky, Andre Szmyt, Chris Elmore, Garrett Williams, Matthew Bergeron and Mikel Jones.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was out earlier during warm-ups and looked better than he did a week ago at Pittsburgh. He was a bit bouncier and didn’t seem to labor when he planted his feet and set up his platform to throw the ball.

He is working behind first-team center Carlos Vettorello as we get closer to kickoff.

Shrader’s availability tonight against a fast Florida State team would likely improve the Orange’s chances at trying to score an upset on Senior Night. Shrader has not played since the first half of a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Oct. 29.

A win would give the Orange (6-3, 3-2 ACC) a second regular-season win against a ranked opponent for the first time since the 2001 season.

Syracuse has knocked off a ranked team in four of Dino Babers’ seven seasons, including a 24-9 win against North Carolina State last month.

The No. 16 Wolfpack, the third-highest ranked team in the ACC, just lost to a 2-7 Boston College club tonight, 21-20.

