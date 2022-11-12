Categories
Sunny Edwards outpoints Felix Alvarado to retain IBF flyweight title and unbeaten record, wants Jesse Rodriguez next


Sunny Edwards retained his IBF flyweight title and preserved his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision victory over Felix Alvarado in Sheffield.

The Londoner is now 19-0 after outpointing Nicaraguan fighter Alvarado, with the judges scoring the bout 115-113, 115-113, 116-112 in Edwards’ favour.

Edwards, 26, called out WBC super-flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez after his victory – and also said that WBC flyweight title holder Julio Cesar Martinez was “running scared” of him.

Edwards’ Friday-night challenger Alvarado came into the fight with 33 knockout victories across his 38 wins.

However, the Briton boxed in confident fashion, with a crisp right uppercut in the fifth round and venomous left hook at the end of the sixth particular highlights and the latter shot leaving Alvarado dazed.

Sunny Edwards vs Felix Alvarado (Getty Images)
Image:
Edwards (right) saw the fight scored 115-113, 115-113, 116-112 in his favour

Alvarado responded in the second half of the fight, landing a powerful body shot in the seventh, while Edwards dropped to the canvas after being accidentally tripped when referee Steve Gray stepped on his ankle.

Edwards regained control at the backend of the contest to complete a points victory.

He could now be in line for clashes with Rodriguez and Martinez, although WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian may also be on his radar.



