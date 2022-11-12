Survey Reveals The 5 Things Brits Consider When Buying A New Car

54% of motorists want to switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle to reduce their carbon emissions

Drivers in Edinburgh are the most motivated to buy an electric car to reduce their carbon footprint (74%) compared to the rest of the UK

London drivers are the most inclined to swap to an electric car as their next vehicle (39%)

Plymouth drivers are most likely to switch to a hybrid vehicle (55%)

With eco-consciousness on the rise and the number of electric and hybrid cars on UK roads increasing, which factors are the most important for motorists when looking to switch to an electric or hybrid car? To find out, Comparethemarket has carried out research which reveals the top motivations for motorists when making the switch. Find the full research here: https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/car-purchasing-motivations/

Reducing carbon emissions is one of the top motivations for motorists when purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle

When looking at motorists’ priorities for buying either an electric or hybrid vehicle, reducing their carbon emissions is one of the main motivations (54%). Being aware of the government’s plan to ban new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 is also a reason for just over half (54%) of motorists for purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Overall, the top motivations motorists have when considering purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle are:

Top motivations to switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle % of drivers To reduce my carbon emissions 54% I’m aware of the government’s plan to ban new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 54% They are quieter to drive 19% I prefer the style or look of electric and hybrid vehicles 9% I already drive one, and I prefer it to a petrol or diesel vehicle 8%

London and Plymouth drivers are most keen to buy a hybrid or electric vehicle as their next car

Comparethemarket asked drivers what type of vehicle they’re most likely to buy as their next car, with the results showing Plymouth drivers are most likely to purchase a hybrid. 55% said they would consider a hybrid car next, making them the most motivated city to drive green, despite 67% of cars in the city currently being petrol-fuelled.

In second place is Bristol, where two fifths (44%) of drivers say they would consider buying a hybrid vehicle.

Meanwhile, London drivers are the most inclined to swap to a fully electric vehicle at 39%, followed by those in Nottingham at 34%.

Edinburgh drivers are the most motivated to buy an electric car to reduce their carbon footprint compared to other UK locations

Car owners in Edinburgh agree that reducing carbon emissions is the top reason for buying an electric or hybrid vehicle, with 74% saying this.

Bristol drivers, on the other hand, are most motivated by the government’s plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 (67%), while Leeds and Liverpool motorists are driven by a desire to save on the cost of fuel (64%).

Overall, 54% of drivers are motivated to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle to reduce their carbon emissions, alongside the fact they are aware of the government’s plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars (54%).

City Top motivation to switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle % of drivers Edinburgh To reduce my carbon emissions 74% Bristol I’m aware of the government’s plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 67% Leeds / Liverpool To save on the cost of fuel 64% Cardiff To reduce my carbon emissions 64% Brighton To reduce my carbon emissions 63%

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket says: “As we approach the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, it’s not surprising that 54% of motorists are motivated to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle. However, there is a significant upfront cost of buying an electric car and installing a home charging point, which will prevent many drivers from being able to afford this option. It’s important to bear these factors in mind and consider your budget and needs carefully when considering a hybrid or fully electric vehicle.”

Methodology

The survey data collected in this study was based on a survey of 2,013 UK drivers aged 17 and above, which took place in August 2022.

