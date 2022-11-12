Swedish House Mafia Stops Norwegian Show



Play video content





Swedish House Mafia is looking out for their fans … because their show came to a grinding halt due to issues with fans passing out.

TMZ obtained this video of SHM’s final show of their worldwide tour, which they had to pause twice due to issues with crowd safety.

The show was in Norway and you can hear Swedish House Mafia telling the crowd if they see something happening to tell them or security and the music will be turned down until it’s all sorted out.



Play video content





2/6/22 TMZ.com

Fan safety has been on a lot of artists’ minds lately … as we reported, Billie Eilish paused her concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC back in February, asking the packed house to take a deep breath and step back.



Play video content





7/4/22 TMZ.com

The Astroworld tragedy is the catalyst for all this … and even Travis is stopping his concerts now when things get out of control.