Sylvester Stallone admits he was ‘obnoxious’ in height of his career

“I go, ‘No, you just keep doing what you do naturally, and sometimes you arrive at a place you never expected to be,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sylvester and the rest of his family are currently filming a reality show for Paramount+, which was first announced in August this year.

The Stallones, which include daughters Sophia Rose, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, are said to be working with the same team behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the past, the Hollywood star has expressed how he wants to make up for lost time following a number of unsuccessful movies he was involved in between the late 1980s and early 1990s.