Tata Consultancy to add 1,200 tech jobs in Chicago

The company has seen strong demand from companies adopting cloud computing infrastructure and those who are transitioning more of their functions, such as sales and support, to digital platforms and automating processes. Many of its customers are in life sciences, banking, travel and health care.

“A lot of the work we’re hiring for is around growth and transformation,” said Suresh Muthuswami, chairman of North America for TCS. “Every company is investing heavily in technology.”

He says TCS is aggressively hiring workers with skills in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Tata has hired 1,100 people in Illinois in the past five years. The firm has an office in Naperville, but most of its employees work from client offices.

With annual revenue approaching $26 billion, Tata has more than 600,000 workers around the globe. It’s been hiring aggressively in the U.S. In the past two years, the company has announced plans to hire 1,000 employees each in Texas and New Jersey, and 800 workers in Ohio.

Chicago is a hotbed of consulting and professional services, such as accounting and law. The number of employees at technical- and management-consulting firms increased 42% between 2011 and 2021, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Such jobs pay an average of $132,000 a year.