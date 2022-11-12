Tennis Australia renews partnership with 9Network for five years | SportsMint Media

Tennis Australia has announced a new five-year extension of its partnership with its broadcast partner, 9Network. The new agreement, which will commence in 2024, ensures that Nine will remain the home of tennis.

The new five-year agreement includes a $425 million cash component as well as significant extra value in contra, retained rights, and advancement, which makes it the largest in Tennis Australia’s history.

The agreement will allow the enhancement of the sport throughout the nation, as well as the Australian Open and other major events.

Tennis Australia, Chairman, Jayne Hrdlicka, said, “This is a magnificent outcome for tennis and ensures everyone in Australia has the opportunity to watch our major events on free to air television.

Tennis Australia, CEO, Craig Tiley, said, “Nine has shown a serious year-round commitment to continue to grow tennis. Together we have regularly set and exceeded targets for ourselves in what has been a highly productive partnership thus far. This new deal further strengthens that relationship in which our organisations work as a true co-operative on the broadcast, production, innovation and promotion of our events and sport. It will ensure we are reaching audiences of all ages and backgrounds across multiple platforms with high quality product.

“We want to show our sport at its best to continually excite tennis fans, while also appealing to a new generation of fans and players across Australia. This new deal will certainly help us do that.”

Nine CEO, Mike Sneesby, commented, “We are pleased to announce the extension of the partnership between Nine and Tennis Australia. Tennis attracts both a broad and very passionate following, and is a perfect fit with Nine’s schedule, audiences and advertisers.

“The Australian Open has delivered some of Australia’s most iconic sporting moments and largest television audiences and together, we are committed to bringing these great moments to all Australians live and free.”

The contract, which runs until 2029, grants the domestic broadcast rights of the Australian Open and the summer of tennis lead-up events, such as the brand-new worldwide teams’ contest, the United Cup, as well as other special events to 9Network.

The Australian Open women’s final this year obtained the top rating of all time, with 3.835 million Australians tuning in. The men’s final also had the highest domestic TV audience in four years, with 2.333 million viewers.

The all-Aussie men’s doubles final was the highest-rated Australian Open men’s doubles match in history, with 2.482 million people watching throughout the nation.

The new arrangement comes after extensive negotiations and some fierce competition, with a strong emphasis on having content in the right places for the convenience of consumer access and also sports promotion.