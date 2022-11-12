Tennis: Ukraine defeats Japan in Billie Jean King Cup playoff

Marta Kostyuk sealed Ukraine’s win over host Japan in their best-of-five playoff tie of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis team competition Saturday by defeating Moyuka Uchijima 6-0, 6-3.

Ukraine advanced to the qualifiers, where teams will have a shot at competing for a place in the cup finals. Japan lost the first three matches without winning a set in the two-day tie at Tokyo’s Ariake Colosseum.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine plays against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis team competition on Nov. 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (Kyodo)

World No. 70 Kostyuk, who defeated Misaki Doi in Friday’s first match, returned to the court and thoroughly outplayed Uchijima after saving a break point to hold serve in the opening game.

The 105th-ranked Uchijima lost 12 points in a row at one stretch and could only get 46 percent of her first serves in.

Later in the day, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara picked up a consolation doubles win for Japan, defeating Lyudmyla Kichenok and Katarina Zavatska 6-3, 6-3.

