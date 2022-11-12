Tennis World Sickened by 19-Year-Old Emma Raducanu’s ‘Ugly’ Shoes at a Christmas Event in Harrods

The British tennis star, Emma Raducanu, is regarded as a young and talented athlete on the WTA tour because of her brilliant on-court performances. However, off the court, Raducanu is also grabbing the limelight because of her gorgeous looks and fashion choices. Notably, the 19-year-old recently stunned a plethora of fans when she attended the Dior Christmas exhibit at Harrods.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Raducanu was spotted donning an elegant black floral gown during an event in London. Along with her sophisticated dress, Raducanu was also spotted wearing a pair of black strappy shoes with a massive statement heel. However, those black strappy shoes didn’t go well with her outfit as they drew a plethora of hilarious reactions on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans mock Emma Raducanu for her black strappy shoes

The former US Open champion, who is Dior’s British ambassador, attended the popular Christmas exhibit at Harrods in London. Emma Raducanu, with her gorgeous floral dress, also added fishnet tights to her outfit.

As a result, a plethora of fans were absolutely stunned after seeing the British tennis star’s fashion choices. A number of people complimented her sophisticated floral dress, on their social media.

Her black strappy shoes with massive heels, on the other hand, did not receive much praise from fans. Additionally, it drew a lot of hilarious reactions from fans on the popular online media platform, Reddit. Notably, one of the fans stated, “Right? Such a beautiful dress, such bloody ugly shoes.”

Meanwhile, one of the fans praised the British tennis star for her gorgeous floral dress. However, the fan didn’t like her shoes as he stated, “Love the dress, not so much the shoes lol”

One of the fans made a guess by asking Raducanu if those pair of shoes were from the popular fashion brand, Balenciaga. The fan asked, “are they Balenciagas?!”

Meanwhile, one of the fans said that the 19-year-old tennis player can also make her mark on the fashion industry as a model.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Raducanu’s performance during the season

The former US Open champion hasn’t had a great season so far. Notably, Emma Raducanu couldn’t defend her US Open title during the Grand Slam event in New York. A lot of fans were surprised when Raducanu was knocked out of the first round of the US Open by, Alizé Cornet.

Watch this story: Australian open 5-times Roger Federer lost his cool and argued with the chair umpire

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, the British tennis star has missed out on various other tournaments because of her wrist injury. As a result, her WTA rankings are massively affected as she has dropped from the top ten to the 75th position. Raducanu was last spotted playing at the Korean Open, where she sustained a wrist injury.

A slew of tennis fans, realizing Raducanu’s immense talent, are eager to see her return to the court.