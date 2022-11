JACKSONVILLE, FL – After a stellar weekend at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, the Tennis Terps are set to head to Jacksonville, Florida to compete in the ITA Fall Invite, hosted by UNF.

Competition will take place Saturday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Matches will be held at the UNF Tennis Complex.

