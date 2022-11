To this, Kelsie Pettie responded that she doesn’t really shop at Tesco but maybe she should start.

On Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, more Tesco shoppers took to the sharing platform to discuss their latest steals.

One post revealed that the Pokémon Advent Calendar was £15 At Tesco with a Clubcard, with one “fuming” Facebook user admitting she paid £24.

The cheap Grinch Shopping Bag caused a stir on Facebook, with many delighted to find the festive accessory was just £1.30.