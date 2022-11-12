The Alamo: John Wayne’s set feud with co-star who tried to leave movie

Back in 1945, John Wayne decided he wanted to make a movie about the Battle of the Alamo. The pivotal conflict during the Texan Revolution saw a 13 day siege on the Alamo Mission. The Mexican army successfully killed most of the defenders, including American folk heroes Davy Crockett and James Bowie. As a result, this inspired many Texians to win the Battle of San Jacinto a month later, which ended the rebellion in favour of the newly formed Republic of Texas.

The conservative patriot Wayne hired screenwriter James Edward Grant to write a draft of The Alamo, which is on ITV4 today. But as it neared completion, the Hollywood star had a major falling out with Herbert Yates, the head of Republic Pictures.

Duke was offered a measly $3 million budget by the studio famed for its low-budget B-movies, when he wanted his Alamo picture to be a big-budget epic. Unable to agree on the financing, he left Republic over the feud but wasn’t able to take the script with him. Instead, it was rewritten and made into 1955’s The Last Command.

Nevertheless, the tenacious actor was determined to get the movie made his way. Wayne formed his own production company Batjac and decided to produce and direct The Alamo to protect his original vision for the movie.

Originally he also planned to cameo in the small role of Sam Houston. However, he couldn’t get the financial backing to make the film unless he also agree to star as Davy Crockett, a part that had been offered to Clark Gable.

To raise the $12 million budget (over $120 million today), Duke contributed $1.5 million of his own money by taking out second mortgages on his houses and using his cars and yacht as collateral to obtain loans.