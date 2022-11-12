The Beatles – John Lennon’s son bumps into Paul McCartney ‘So lovely’

Paul McCartney and John Lennon had the most successful songwriting partnership in the history of music. Now 42 years after the latter’s untimely death and Macca is still close with his sons Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon. The eldest child of The Beatles legend was delighted to share bumping into “Uncle Paul” today at Heathrow Airport.

Julian, 59, shared a selfie with the 80-year-old Beatles legend and captioned his post on Instagram: “It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful….”

In an accompanying photo, McCartney held up a phone pointing to Julian’s new album Jude, which was released in September.

The title of his seventh studio album references the 1968 Beatles song Hey Jude. The track was written by Macca for then the five-year-old first-born son of John Lennon with his first wife Cynthia.