The Beatles Song That Holds the Guinness World Record for Most Advance Sales for a Single

The Beatles hold many records due to their immense popularity. Several of their singles and albums have records in sales, streams, and performances on the charts. The Beatles’ song “Can’t Buy Me Love” holds an impressive record for the most advance sales for a single.

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ broke the record for most advance sales for a single

The Beatles (Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon) | CBS via Getty Images

“Can’t Buy Me Love” debuted in 1964 as the A-side of their sixth single. The Beatles had already become superstars, and many hardcore fans were anticipating their next song. The single currently holds the Guinness World Record for most advance sales. The track sold 2.7 million worldwide before it was released on March 21, 1964.

The song was also included on the album A Hard Day’s Night. “Can’t Buy Me Love” was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and is about how material desires cannot match the feeling that love brings. Many believed the song could be about prostitution, but McCartney addressed the media in a 1966 news conference, saying that interpretation went too far.

“I think you can put any interpretation you want on anything, but when someone suggests that ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ is about a prostitute, I draw the line,” McCartney said.

The song is one of The Beatles’ most successful tracks