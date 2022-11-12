Categories
The Beatles Song That Holds the Guinness World Record for Most Advance Sales for a Single

The Beatles hold many records due to their immense popularity. Several of their singles and albums have records in sales, streams, and performances on the charts. The Beatles’ song “Can’t Buy Me Love” holds an impressive record for the most advance sales for a single.

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ broke the record for most advance sales for a single

The Beatles arrive at John F. Kennedy airport
The Beatles (Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon) | CBS via Getty Images

“Can’t Buy Me Love” debuted in 1964 as the A-side of their sixth single. The Beatles had already become superstars, and many hardcore fans were anticipating their next song. The single currently holds the Guinness World Record for most advance sales. The track sold 2.7 million worldwide before it was released on March 21, 1964. 

