The Granary – the UK staycation that looks good from every angle





But also because there’s a much wider offering of places to stay – from lighthouses to tree houses, the UK has really upped the ante for unique and, of course, Instagrammable places to stay. The Granary in Winchester is just one example of a place where it’s impossible to resist the temptation of taking out your phone or camera and taking a picture.

It’s owned by Jim and Georgia who own the farm in which it’s situated. The couple came up with the idea of creating a farm retreat after visiting other unique stays in the UK. They then wanted to share the place they live with others – a stunning place at that. The Granary is located in the perfect spot, far enough away from the heart of Jim and Georgia’s working farm and overlooking the surrounding countryside and Winchester city centre in the distance.

Everywhere you look you can’t help but appreciate the thought and effort that has gone into everything, and the little things really count. From the walk in shower overlooking the fields, all the toiletries you could ever want neatly presented in the bathroom, the freshly cut flowers dotted around the place, the hot water bottles on the bed for those colder evenings and a naughty cup of chocolates by the gas stove fire – they really have thought of everything. Alongside the outdoor bath you’ll find a wood fired hot tub, a fire pit with grill together with logs and kindling and marshmallows for toasting, and a ladder leading up to a small reading nook with a birds eye view of the rest of the cabin. For the ultimate romantic getaway Jim and Georgia provide a picnic basket and blanket to take food and drink down to their ‘sundowner spot’, a short walk away, which as the name suggests is a place to perch and enjoy the sunset.

The Granary really proved itself to be a gem as during my stay it rained quite a lot, but the cabin and its surroundings were still just as attractive, in fact, it made for the ultimate cosy experience. Guests are welcomed with a farm hamper with freshly baked bread, free-range eggs, freshly ground coffee, tea, cheese, milk, butter, wine and some baked goods. You can also purchase food hampers, including a cheese one, a dinner hamper, a BBQ hamper and a vegetarian hamper. If you want to venture out, you can head down to the farm’s very own Golf Academy and driving range, have a farm tour on the Mule (a UTV utility vehicle), do some fishing or take a hot air balloon ride directly from the farm. Located at the Golf Academy you’ll also find The Kitchen @, which is a bistro cafe serving breakfast, lunch and supper, with a beast of a wood fired stove. A takeaway menu is also available for guests.

All of these can be sorted out by contacting Jim and Georgia, some at an additional cost. There’s really very little reason to leave The Granary, but if it’s your first time visiting Winchester, like it was mine, I can highly recommend walking round the city centre – lots of independent shops, cafes and restaurants. While The Granary certainly looks the part for a great holiday, it’s also worth mentioning how accommodating Jim and Georgia were during my stay, something echoed by others who had signed the guest book.

