The Number One Horror Series On Netflix is an Unmissable Terrifying Delight

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Lize Johnston as Keziah in episode ÒDreams in the Witch HouseÓ of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Cr. Ken Woroner/Netflix © 2022

Halloween may be over, but us horror lovers know that Halloween is a state of mind. Being spooky is a year-round activity, after all. That’s why Guillermo Del Toro’s new anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities is still topping the Netflix charts as the best horror series on the streamer.

Cabinet of Curiosities is made up of eight standalone hour-long episodes directed by some of the best contemporary horror filmmakers out there. They include David Prior, Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, Catherine Hardwicke, Keith Thomas, Vincenzo Natali, Guillermo Navarro, and Ana Lily Amirpour. Each tale boasts incredible practical effects and monster designs that capture the essence of del Toro’s own horror sensibilities.

Get a taste of Cabinet of Curiosities in the terrifying trailer:

A particular standout episode is “The Autopsy”, directed by David Prior of The Empty Man fame. Starring F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts and based on the short story by Michael Shea, the story follows a mortician trying to get to the bottom of a mysterious explosion in a local mine. It begins as a slow-burn mystery and culminates in an incredible final sequence chock full of body horror.

Another episode worth checking out is “The Viewing”, which comes from the strange and beautiful mind of Panos Cosmatos, who previously directed Mandy. Peter Weller stars in the segment as an eccentric billionaire who invites some of the world’s greatest minds to show them something he has hidden in the depths of his home. “The Viewing” also stars Eric André, Sofia Boutella, and Charlyne Yi. Cosmatos’ visual style practically oozes off-screen as deep reds saturate every inch of the frame and synth music drones in the background.

The best thing about Cabinet of Curiosities is that if you don’t vibe with one episode, there are seven more to choose from. Del Toro’s series has something for every horror fan, from monsters to terrifying specters to extraterrestrial threats.

