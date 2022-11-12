The TIGA Games Industry Award Winners 2022 are revealed!

The great and the good of the games industry were celebrated at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022 last night at the historic Church House Westminster in London.
It was the first in-person awards for TIGA since the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 300 games industry VIPs attending to cheer the games, the studios, the universities and the vital service support companies that have excelled over the past year.
Supermassive Games picked up the prestigious Game of the Year award for The Quarry, with the game also winning Best Audio Design. The studio also snapped up a third award – Creativity in Games – for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.
ustwo Games stepped on stage twice, winning Best Small Studio, as well as Best Casual Game for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.
Rebellion was named Best Large Studio, while Kwalee claimed the award for Best Publisher, and Sumo Group was awarded Outstanding Employer of the Year.
A new category – Commitment to CSR – was introduced for 2022, with PlayStation London Studio the first winner of this important award.
Two individuals were presented with awards during the evening. Karen McLoughlin, Group Director of HR at Sumo Group was presented with the Outstanding Leadership Award. Meanwhile, Dovetail Games’ CEO Jon Rissik was named Outstanding Individual of the Year.
The full list of TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022 winners are:
BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2022
Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla Games
Horizon Forbidden West
BEST ARCADE GAME 2022
Space Ape Games
Beatstar – Touch Your Music
BEST CASUAL GAME 2022
ustwo Games
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2022
Supermassive Games
The Quarry
CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2022
Supermassive Games
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
DIVERSITY 2022
Women in Games
BEST EDUCATIONAL, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2022
BBC/Playerthree
Horrible Histories: Raid and Trade
HERITAGE IN GAMES 2022
Antstream
Antstream Arcade
BEST PUZZLE GAME 2022
Cosmonaut Studios
Eternal Threads
BEST SOCIAL GAME 2022
Fireshine Games
Core Keeper
BEST STRATEGY GAME 2022
Creative Assembly
Total War: WARHAMMER III
BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2022
Roll7
OlliOlli World
BEST VR/AR GAME 2022
nDreams
Fracked
BEST ART, ANIMATION OR TRAILER SUPPLIER 2022
Liquid Crimson
BEST AUDIO SERVICES 2022
Soundcuts
BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2022
Staffordshire University
BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2022
Birmingham City University
BEST QA PROVIDER 2022
Universally Speaking
BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY COMPANY 2022
RSM UK
BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2022
Amiqus
BEST TOOLS, TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION 2022
Speech Graphics
BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2022
Eaton Smith LLP
BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2022
PTW Family of Brands
BEST SMALL STUDIO 2022
ustwo Games
BEST LARGE STUDIO 2022
Rebellion
COMMITMENT TO CSR 2022
PlayStation London Studio
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Sumo Group
OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP 2022
Karen McLoughlin, Group Director of HR, Sumo Group
PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR 2022
Kwalee
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2022
Jon Rissik, CEO, Dovetail Games
GAME OF THE YEAR 2022
Supermassive Games
The Quarry
Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA, said: “A huge and hearty congratulations to all the winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022. They are all worthy winners and it was wonderful to once again celebrate, in-person, the fantastic achievements of the games industry. I would like to thank everyone who entered the Awards. Thank you also to our finalists, judges and to all who joined us on the night. Finally, thank you to the TIGA team and to all our generous sponsors for enabling TIGA to promote and recognise excellence through our Awards.”
SpecialEffect was the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.
