The Truth About Aaron Carter’s Relationship With His Twin Sister, Angel

Aaron Carter spent almost his entire life in the spotlight. Beginning with a brother who rose to fame with the Backstreet Boys in the 90s, he quickly followed suit as a solo artist. He started releasing music in 1997 and found high levels of success.





What some people may not know, however, is that the Carter family consists of five children: two boys and three girls. One of the daughters is Angel, Aaron’s twin sister. Angel and Aaron spent their entire lives knowing each other, but how was their relationship? Here is the truth behind Aaron Carter’s relationship with his twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad.

7/7 When Did Aaron Carter Become Famous?

Aaron Carter was the second Carter child to rise to fame. While Nick Carter became an instant staple thanks to his boyband Backstreet Boys starting in 1993, his younger brother Aaron sought a solo career.

At the mere age of seven, Aaron began performing. Two years later, he released his debut album entitled Aaron Carter. The wild success he attained, selling a million copies worldwide, prompted him to continue making music over the years.

6/7 Angel Carter’s First TV Appearance Was In 2006

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, was not prone to chasing the spotlight. While her brothers enjoyed the fame and attention, she preferred staying out of it and keeping her life as private as she could.

There was one exception to this, however, and that comes from the reality show that starred her family. House of Carters only lasted for one season in 2006 and documented life at the Carter household, following all five children and their parents.

5/7 What Was The Carter Family Dynamic?

Growing up in a household where there are two wildly famous brothers makes for an interesting family dynamic. While there are certainly some highs to that level of success, there are also severe lows. Aaron Carter spent (almost) his entire life under the public eye, which took a toll on his mental health.

Although the siblings got along well when they were children, they began growing apart as they got older. Aaron seemed to alienate himself from his family in recent years, and what relationships remained between his siblings appeared rocky.

With such a talented family, it was almost shocking to see that Angel Carter did not follow in her brothers’ footsteps. While Nick became a household name with the Backstreet Boys and Aaron was a worldwide sensation, Angel chose a different career path.

Staying out of the limelight, the twin followed her passion and created her own interior design studio. She focuses on family design and is open to work the entire home for her clients.

3/7 Angel Carter Started A Family Of Her Own

To further her individuality, this Carter twin has established a family of her own, outside of her famous last name. Angel Carter (now Conrad) married her husband Corey Conrad back in 2014.

The couple is still madly in love and are raising their daughter together. Harper Noelle Conrad was born in January 2019, making her almost four years old as of today. Corey and Angel love spoiling their daughter and posting about her on their social media pages.

2/7 Nick Carter & Aaron Carter Were Not On Great Terms

Prior to Aaron Carter’s death, he and his brother had a broken relationship. Aaron struggled with severe mental illness, battling things like schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety, and depression. These launched him into an addiction to drugs and huffing, as they were what he thought would make him feel better.

This changed Aaron’s personality, and his relationship with older brother Nick became strained. It was not until a few weeks ago that Aaron spoke publicly about his desire to reconnect with Nick in hopes of mending their relationship. Unfortunately this hope came too late, as only days later he was found dead.

1/7 Angel Carter Is Grieving The Loss Of Her Twin Brother

Although it seems as though Angel Carter Conrad was not close to her twin brother in the days following his death, she is nevertheless heartbroken and grieving over the loss. She took to Instagram to make a statement about losing Aaron, sharing that he will “be missed dearly” and that she “loved [him] beyond measure.”

Death is always hard, but harder so when it is someone you have known all your life. Angel and the rest of the Carter family will keep his memory alive.

