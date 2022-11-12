The UK’s most popular Christmas baby names – full list

Top 15 Christmas Inspired Names For Boys

1. Jack, 2,847: Jack Skellington and Jack Frost share the name.

2. Joseph, 1,307: The husband of the virgin Mary, mother of Christ.

3. Gabriel, 749: The name of the angel sent to tell Mary she is pregnant with Christ.

4. Luke, 496: The Gospel of Luke contains the birth of Christ and therefore Christmas.

5. Nicholas, 321: As a tribute to St Nicholas (Santa Claus).

6. Kevin, 285: Lead character in the popular Christmas movie Home Alone.

7. Frank, 285: Frank is a tribute to Frankincense, one of the gifts given by the Wise Men.

8. Christian, 190: Christian as Christmas is a Christian holiday.

9. Emmanuel, 125: Emmanuel is one of the names of Jesus Christ in the Bible.

10. Timothy, 113: The Character Tiny Tim plays a key part of Scrooge’s redemption in A Christmas Carol.

11. Buddy, 107: The name of the protagonist in the 2003 Christmas film Elf.

12. Noel, 75: Noel or Noël is derived from the Old French word, “nael,” meaning “of or born on Christmas.”

13. Clark, 45: From the National Lampoon’s Christmas protagonist Clark Griswold.

14. Olaf, 27: The name of the snowman sidekick in the wintery Disney hit, Frozen and Frozen II. Olaf even got his own Christmas Disney short in 2017.

15. Clement,17: Author of 1823 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas (commonly called The Night Before Christmas), Clement Clarke.

16. Ebenezer, 14: First name of the Christmas grump turned hero Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol.