The Walking Dead’s Eugene star hints at spin-off return ‘More to tell’

The long-awaited return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will finally take place in a six-episode series which will detail his journey with his wife Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira).

The series will be set after Rick’s mysterious departure in season nine’s What Comes After, as well as Michonne’s journey to find him.

The press release revealed the show would “begin with six seasons,” seemingly hinting at the potential of more instalments.

While fans dread the show’s conclusion, many are eager to see if Rick will make a surprise appearance.

The Walking Dead season 11 continues Sundays on AMC in the USA and the following Monday on Disney+ in the UK.