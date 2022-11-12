This Clip Of Taylor Swift Talking About Food Has Resurfaced And It’s Heartbreaking

Taylor has given us a glimpse into her relationship with food and her body a few times. In her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor talked about how she felt pressure to restrict herself. “I thought I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel enervated.”