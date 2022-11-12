This Clip Of Taylor Swift Talking About Food Has Resurfaced And It’s Heartbreaking

If you’ve read my posts, my Twitter, my anything — you know I absolutely stan and devote my existence to Taylor Swift.
So it broke my heart — and others’ — recently when a resurfaced clip of Taylor doing Vogue’s 73 Questions segment started going viral on TikTok.
The clip starts off innocuous, with Taylor talking about her love of coffee. But then when questions become about food, you can see Taylor’s relationship with food, calories, and whatnot isn’t exactly healthy.
The interviewer asks Taylor, “What’s your favorite food?” Taylor responded with this:
The interviewer then asked Taylor, “What was the last thing you baked?” She responded with this:
The interviewer also asked, “What’s one thing you still have from your childhood?” Taylor said:
People thought the interview was heartbreaking:
Taylor has given us a glimpse into her relationship with food and her body a few times. In her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor talked about how she felt pressure to restrict herself. “I thought I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel enervated.”
“There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting. Because, if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, then your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just fucking impossible.”
In the doc, Taylor also opened up about her constant food tracking during the 1989 tour (2015). “I would have defended [the food tracking] to anybody who said, ‘I’m concerned about you.'” She continued: “‘What are you talking about? Of course I eat. I exercise a lot.’ And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn’t eating.”
Recently, Taylor referenced this on her Midnights song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”:
And then faced backlash (ugh) for referencing her own relationship with being insecure about her body in the “Anti-Hero“ video.
For more information on eating disorders and resources that can help, visit the National Eating Disorders Association. The NEDA helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.
