This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene Gardens | L. Cane | NewsBreak Original

There are plenty of beach towns in Florida that are well-known by travelers. Siesta Key, Clearwater Beach, Miami Beach, Panama City Beach, and Daytona Beach are just some examples. But there are also quaint beach towns that are lesser-known but no less deserving of a visit.

The publication Travel + Leisure feels that Delray Beach, a small, often overlooked town that is between Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, is worthy of more attention – especially since it has beautiful beaches, art, gardens, and trendy hotels.

Below are Things that Travel + Leisure felt would make a stay at Delray Beach stand out from other, better-known beach destinations.

The Pineapple Grove Arts District and the Art Trail: Travel + Leisure felt that the Delray Beach’s art scene set it apart from other beach towns. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is full of galleries, shops, and the very large Arts Warehouse, which offers a collection of exhibits that you can keep track of using the events calendar.

After Pineapple Grove, consider checking out the Art Trail. In addition to the galleries that line it, there are over 40 murals to take in.

The Beach: Delray Beach has two miles of beaches with palm trees and turquoise water. You can rent beach chairs right on the beach, and there are also showers, bicycle racks, surfboard racks, picnic tables, and water fountains.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens can transport you to another time and place. The destination features beautifully landscaped gardens and water features like waterfalls and ponds. The museum is focused on Japanese culture and art.

Wakodahatchee Wetlands: Although not mentioned by Travel + Leisure, Wakodahatchee Wetlands is the number one attraction in Delray Beach on TripAdvisor. This 50 acres of wetlands is free, open to the public, and features a three-quarter mile boardwalk with interpretive signage, gazebos, and benches. This destination is also part of the Great Florida Birding Trail and over 178 bird species have been spotted here.

It’s also possible to see other animals like raccoons, fish, frogs, rabbits, alligators, and turtles.

Dining: Delray Beach has no shortage of fine and casual dining to offer to visitors. Travel + Leisure suggested The Modern Rose and the French Bakery for breakfast.

For lunch, the publication suggested Lulu’s Cafe & Cocktails and Deck 24, which overlooks the intercoastal waterway. Dinner suggestions were Rose’s Daughter for Italian food, Mussel Beach for seafood, and Joseph’s Wine Bar and Cafe for wine.

Reviews: Although there weren’t tons of reviews for this overlooked beach, reviews were very strong, with most on both TripAdvisor and Yelp stating that the beach was beautiful, clean, and not overly crowded. The two most common complaints were the lack of parking later in the day and the expense to rent the beach loungers.

One Yelp reviewer said: