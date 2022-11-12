This Ryder Cup hopeful just made a 10 (!) on a par-4 in dramatic fashion

Spare a thought for Guido Migliozzi, who made a 10 (!) on a par-4 during the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour.

Migliozzi came unstuck at the Gary Player Country Club at No. 17, which is a dog-leg left measuring at 478 yards with water up the left side.

Things were going okay for the young Italian, 25, as he turned in level par. He opened his week at the weather-affected tournament with a 5-under 65.

By the time he had reach the penultimate hole of his second round he was 2-under on the day and 7-under for the championship.

I mean, take a look at the tee shot that faces you here:

The 17th tee at Sun City #NGC2022 pic.twitter.com/ku8DiYyMT5 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 12, 2022

If that doesn’t fill you with dread as an amateur player then I don’t know what will.

Migliozzi’s tee shot found the fairway bunker on the right hand side of the fairway and Shot Tracker informed us he had 162 yards to the pin.

He decided not to take the shot on and instead opted to lay-up and take his chances at getting up-and-down to try and salvage a par.

His third shot didn’t find the water but instead landed in a thick and juicy lie just in front of the green.

Migliozzi had to get some height on his fourth shot to avoid the rocks but he chunked it a matter of centimetres in front of him.

Yikes.

Drama on 17.@guidomigliozzi makes a 10 and drops back to one under par. #NGC2022 pic.twitter.com/gl7gXprLIU — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 12, 2022

Migliozzi had to make sure there wasn’t any crocs lurking in the water behind as he played his fourth shot. He decelerated on that.

From bad to worse!

What now?

He took a drop and went back almost as far as where he played his third shot out of the bunker!

One of us! One of us!

Migliozzi then CHUNKED it again! “He’s having more hits than The Beatles,” said Sky Sports’ on-course commentator Wayne “Radar” Riley

“Everyone who has played the game has had moments like this,” said Ewen Murray in the booth. “A moment to somehow remain calm.”

Reader, things then got worse. This was a painful watch.

Migliozzi hit his next shot fat again! Even this writer is having trouble tallying up the strokes. It was eight…

By the time he eventually tapped in, it was for a disastrous and ugly 10! He was even counting the strokes as he walked off the green.

One person who will be keeping tabs on Migliozzi is European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

It’s fair to say Migliozzi is absolutely desperate to get into the side that will be trying to avenge the 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits.

But he won’t be getting in playing like this!

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE

