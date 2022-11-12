Top 5 NBA players who play Call Of Duty featuring Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and more

Like everyone else, NBA stars have hobbies outside of work. When they aren’t working on their craft, some pass the downtime by playing video games. One of the more popular franchise guys are seen playing is “Call of Duty.”

Top 5 NBA players who play Call of Duty:

5) Ben Simmons

Kicking off the list is Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons. When the former No. 1 overall pick isn’t on the court, he is regularly seen streaming on Twitch.

Throughout his career, Simmons has caught heat for his game not progressing much since entering the NBA. People have used this hobby against him, stating that he should be spending more time in the gym and less time playing video games.

WE ARE LIVE!!! 6v6 Call of Duty!! twitch.tv/slamftw Team 1: Ben Simmons, Josh Hart, Royce O’Neale, Terrence Clarke, Zeno, Tahj Team 2: Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Meyers Leonard, Mario Hezonja, Bronny James, Fatal1ty WE ARE LIVE!!! 6v6 Call of Duty!! twitch.tv/slamftwTeam 1: Ben Simmons, Josh Hart, Royce O’Neale, Terrence Clarke, Zeno, TahjTeam 2: Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Meyers Leonard, Mario Hezonja, Bronny James, Fatal1ty https://t.co/zZ8gaGi9cg

4) Devin Booker

Next up on the list is Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. In fact, the All-Star guard provided the world a funny clip while gaming on a live stream.

As we know, the league was forced to shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Players found out in all different ways, and for Booker, it was while playing Call of Duty.

3) Anthony Davis

Coming in at the number three spot is LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis. With his past two seasons being riddled by injury, the eight-time All-Star likely used video games as a leisure activity while he was laid up rehabbing.

While it’s not as funny as Booker’s, AD also has a funny live stream clip of his own. During a live stream, he took a phone call from star teammate LeBron James.

2) Kevin Durant

Another Brooklyn Nets star makes an appearance on this list as Kevin Durant is also an avid fan of Call of Duty. Despite being one of the older players in the NBA, Durant enjoys partaking in video games in his spare time.

Recently, the two-time Finals MVP took part in an interview to give some of his thoughts on the newest installment in the franchise.

1) LeBron James

When discussing NBA stars who play video games, LeBron James might be the most unlikely name to pop up. Along with being heavily dedicated to his craft, the LA Lakers star has a plethora of business ventures outside of basketball.

It’s unclear how much time LeBron spends playing the game now, but he used to be a huge fan. Back in 2012, he took to Twitter to tell the world he was hooked and couldn’t put it down.

Man this Call of Duty Black Ops 2 got me so hooked to the tv and joystick! Even @SavannahRB watching and she hate when i play video games Man this Call of Duty Black Ops 2 got me so hooked to the tv and joystick! Even @SavannahRB watching and she hate when i play video games

Edited by Kevin McCormick



