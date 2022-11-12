Ukraine’s Armed Forces strike enemy positions in south

In the south, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are clearing the liberated territories. New positions of the Russian troops were struck by rocket artillery units.

“The situation in our area of ​​responsibility and in the Tavriyske operational area, in particular, remains difficult, but controlled,” the command noted.

In the liberated settlements of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting stabilization measures and are entrenched in newly recaptured positions.

Ukrainian defenders are clearing the territories liberated from the enemy, in particular, they are looking for Russian troops disguised as locals and for abandoned equipment, replenishing the exchange fund and “the Russian Lend-Lease”.

The enemy is improving the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River and is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories. At the same time, the enemy open fire at the positions of the Defense Forces and on the newly liberated settlements of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The invaders do not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance in order to identify the positions of the Defense Forces and adjust artillery fire. In Kherson region, about 15 unmanned “spies” of the enemy were recorded overnight in the Beryslav, Kherson and Kakhovka districts.

It is noted that Russian troops continue to conduct active defense operations along the entire contact line, using MLRS, artillery systems of various calibers and mortars.

