US star turns new leaf amid Meghan and Harry’s ‘bad’ decision

She explained that during their public separation she chose to “keep her mouth shut” despite “wanting to speak out” – adding she understands Harry and Meghan’s desire to share their side of the story.

“I controlled myself because you are just adding gasoline to a fire,” Bethenny remarked on her Just B podcast this month. “But [Harry and Meghan] constantly have a new thing to say about their plight.”

Addressing their PR move, she went on: “I said they were not capable of making a good decision because they want to get their words out so badly.

“They want to get their message out, their content out, their moves out, their business decisions.”