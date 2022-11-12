Utah State Women’s Tennis Goes Undefeated in Doubles to Open CSUN Invitational – Utah State University Athletics

Utah State women’s tennis opened play at the CSUN Fall Invitational on Friday at the Matador Tennis Complex.The Aggies started the tournament with an undefeated day in doubles action versus opponents from UC Irvine. Graduate seniorand junior Lisa Küng defeated UCI’s Jenna Schlatter and Alyssia Fossorier, 6-4. Seniorsandmatched with a 6-4 win over their own over Carolyna and Emily Fowler. In USU’s final doubles match of the day, sophomoreand freshmanwon in a tiebreak over UC Irvine’s Amanda Perez and Asha Gidwani, 7-6 (6).In singles play, USU faced off versus opponents from CSUN. Nespor was the lone Aggie to post her second win of the day, defeating Jasmine Tolmoyan in three sets, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4. Naz Ozturk and Burton each forced a third set but neither was able to pull away with the win as Naz Ozturk fell to Sasha Turchak, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, and Burton lost to Victoria Santibañez, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.Elsewhere in singles, Küng lost to Yuliia Zhytelna, 7-5, 7-5, Brilhante lost to Jacqueline O’Neill, 6-2, 6-1, and juniorlost to Cindy Ung, 6-3, 6-3.Utah State returns to the courts in both singles and doubles play on Friday, Oct. 14.Fans can follow USU’s women’s tennis team on Twitter @USUWomensTennis, on Facebook at /UtahStateWomensTennis or on Instagram at USUWomensTennis. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.Day One/Lisa Küng (USU) def. Jenna Schlatter/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4(USU) def. Carolyna Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) 6-4(USU) def. Amanda Perez/Asha Gidwani (UCI) 7-6 (6)Day One1. Sasha Turchak (CSUN) def.(USU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-42. Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) def. Lisa Küng (USU) 7-5, 7-53. Victoria Santibañez Luna (CSUN) def.(USU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-24. Cindy Ung (CSUN) def.(USU) 6-3, 6-35. Jacqueline O’Neill (CSUN) def.(USU) 6-2, 6-16.(USU) def. Jasmine Tolmoyan (CSUN) 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4