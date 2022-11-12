Utah State Women’s Tennis Goes Undefeated in Doubles to Open CSUN Invitational – Utah State University Athletics

NORTHRIDGE, California – Utah State women’s tennis opened play at the CSUN Fall Invitational on Friday at the Matador Tennis Complex.
The Aggies started the tournament with an undefeated day in doubles action versus opponents from UC Irvine. Graduate senior Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng defeated UCI’s Jenna Schlatter and Alyssia Fossorier, 6-4. Seniors Annaliese County and Zeynep Naz Ozturk matched with a 6-4 win over their own over Carolyna and Emily Fowler. In USU’s final doubles match of the day, sophomore Indya Nespor and freshman Jade Brilhante won in a tiebreak over UC Irvine’s Amanda Perez and Asha Gidwani, 7-6 (6).
In singles play, USU faced off versus opponents from CSUN. Nespor was the lone Aggie to post her second win of the day, defeating Jasmine Tolmoyan in three sets, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4. Naz Ozturk and Burton each forced a third set but neither was able to pull away with the win as Naz Ozturk fell to Sasha Turchak, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, and Burton lost to Victoria Santibañez, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Elsewhere in singles, Küng lost to Yuliia Zhytelna, 7-5, 7-5, Brilhante lost to Jacqueline O’Neill, 6-2, 6-1, and junior Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario lost to Cindy Ung, 6-3, 6-3.
Utah State returns to the courts in both singles and doubles play on Friday, Oct. 14.
CSUN FALL INVITATIONAL RESULTS
NOV. 11, 2022
MATADOR TENNIS COMPLEX
NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA
DOUBLES
Day One
Monique Burton/Lisa Küng (USU) def. Jenna Schlatter/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4
Zeynep Naz Ozturk/Annaliese County (USU) def. Carolyna Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) 6-4
Jade Brilhante/Indya Nespor (USU) def. Amanda Perez/Asha Gidwani (UCI) 7-6 (6)
SINGLES
Day One
1. Sasha Turchak (CSUN) def. Zeynep Naz Ozturk (USU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
2. Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) def. Lisa Küng (USU) 7-5, 7-5
3. Victoria Santibañez Luna (CSUN) def. Monique Burton (USU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2
4. Cindy Ung (CSUN) def. Laura Fernanda Eugenio De Hilario (USU) 6-3, 6-3
5. Jacqueline O’Neill (CSUN) def. Jade Brilhante (USU) 6-2, 6-1
6. Indya Nespor (USU) def. Jasmine Tolmoyan (CSUN) 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4
