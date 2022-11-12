Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.

The one-time event was presented by KW Suncoast, the Humane Society of Sarasota, and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). The event featured a course where contestants could safely compete along an active taxiway. Friends, family, and pets were welcome to the Fun run. Those who wanted to compete for prizes could run in the 5k while other participants could walk or run in a one-mile course. Food, music, vendors, and various activities were available throughout the day.

Alissa Jackson, the marketing coordinator for the Humane Society of Sarasota County, helped spread the word about which programs the group offers. Jackson told ABC7. “If you’re a veteran or an active-duty service member, we have a military matches adoption program. We offer free adoptions to vets and active-duty military because we know how important it is to have an animal companion in your life.”

Since the event took place on Veterans Day weekend, the coordinators organized a special salute to military service members. Proceeds from the event went to the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

