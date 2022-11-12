W. Tennis Enjoys Stellar Day 1 At UNF Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State’s Anna Arkadianou will play Ruxi Schech of UNC Charlotte in the Flight A Singles championship, Mila Saric will play teammate Olympe Lancelot in the Flight B Singles championship, and Millie Bissett will play Alice Amendola in the Flight C Singles championship with all three matches set for the final day at the UNF Invitational. In doubles play, Seminole teammates Vic Allen and Arkadianou have advanced to the Flight 1 Doubles semifinals, Kianah Motosono and Ellie Schoppe have advanced to the Flight 2 Doubles semifinals, and Amendola and Saric to the Flight 3 Doubles semifinals with play in those singles and doubles matches all set for Sunday.

The Seminoles earned 15 wins — 11 singles wins and four doubles wins – and will be well represented in the various flight championships on Sunday.

A trio of Seminoles won two singles matches, and four players win in both singles and doubles. Lancelot, Bissett and Amendola all won twice in singles while Vic Allen, Schoppe, Anna Arkadianou and Kianah Motosono each gained a win in singles and a win in doubles. Each of the nine Seminoles participating in the event won at least one match.

The event is being played at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Saturday Results

Flight 1 Doubles

Lucia Quiterio/Margaux Maquet (UNCC) def. Millie Bissett/Olympe Lancelot (FSU), 6-2

Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) def. Laura Pellicer/Ireland Simme (USF), 6-0

Flight 2 Doubles

Kianah Motosono/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Hannah McClogan/Francesca Feodorov (Maryland), 6-3

Flight 3 Doubles

Alice Amendola/Mila Saric (FSU) def. Lucia Aranda/Emma van Poppel (UNCC), 6-4

Cade Cricchio (FSU)/Eleni Louks (Clemson) def. Kendall Nash/Annabelle Davis (UNF), 6-1

Flight A Singles

Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Grace Schumacher (USF), 6-3, 6-3

Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Marie Mattell (UCF), 2-6, 6-2 (10-2)

Flight B Singles

Mila Saric (FSU) def. Annabelle Davis (USF), 6-6, 6-3 (11-9)

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Minorka Miranda (Maryland), 6-2, 6-4

Mila Saric (FSU) def. Sophia Biolay (UCF), 3-6, 6-4 (10-6)

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Lucia Quiterio (UNCC), 2-6, 7-5 (10-6)

Flight C Singles

Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Lucia Petruzelova (UNCC), 6-4, 3-6 (10-7)

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Jaleesa Leslie (UCF), 7-5, 6-3

Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Siera Berry (USF), 6-1, 6-3

Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Isabel Oliveira (UNF), 6-1, 6-0

Flight D Singles

Vic Allen (FSU) def. Mary Brumfield (Maryland), 6-3, 6-2

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Jasmin Makela (UNF), 6-1, 6-4

Kalista Liu (Maryland) def. Ellie Schoppe (FSU), 6-3, 6-4

Megan Forester (UNF) def. Vic Allen (FSU), 4-6, 6-4 (10-8)

Flight E Singles

Sophia Hatton (Clemson) def. Kianah Motosono (FSU), 6-4, 6-7 (10-8)

Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Margriet Timmermans (USF), 6-3, 6-2

Flight F Singles

Jojo Bach (Maryland) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU), 6-2, 4-6 (10-8)

Emma van Poppel (UNCC) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU), 7-5, 2-6 (10-7)