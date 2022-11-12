WATCH: Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Once Shared Her Hilarious Cheating Tactic in Fortnite While Noah Schnapp Revealed His Competitive Side in Call of Duty

The video game industry is growing significantly over the past few years. As a result, it has grown to a lot of admirers, including big-name celebrities who like playing video games. Even two Stranger Things stars, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, have talked about their love for video games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stranger Things is a Netflix thriller-horror series. It revolves around a fictional town called Hawkins, surrounded by mysteries. But the greatest secret is its connection to an alternate dimension called Upside-Down. The series features a group of kids who solve these mysteries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stranger Thing’s star Millie Bobby Brown cheats in Fortnite

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her iconic role as Eleven, once appeared on a Wired show where she had to answer the most searched questions about her. She answered many questions related to her, including if she plays video games.

The 18-year-old revealed she’s an avid The Sims 4 fan. She loves to create homes and play the Live mode of the game. But aside from Sims, the actress also loves playing Fortnite “from time to time.” She also revealed her strategy for playing the battle royale.

Brown shared, “I mostly bush camp until the very end of the game until there’s like five people left, and then I hand the controller over to an experienced Fortnite player to let them finish the game.”

Noah Schnapp can get a little competitive with Call of Duty

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Millie Bobby Brown might not be the only Stanger Things actor who loves to play video games. Brown’s co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byres, also talked about his love for Fortnite at a GQ session. He also revealed how some people could look down on him for returning to the battle royale game.

Aside from his love for Fortnite and Xbox, Schnapp also shared about his competitive nature while playing first-person shooters like Call of Duty. The 18-year-old actor said, “I’m so competitive with Call of Duty and stuff I will get very into it, and I’ve thrown a few controllers in my day, but, you know, like the normal amount.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Best FPS Games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

It’s fun to see these Stranger Things stars enjoying video games despite having busy schedules. Did you know Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp play Fortnite?