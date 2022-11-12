What’s happening at Universal Orlando during the holidays

You can’t actually visit Hogwarts or Who-ville for the holidays, but fans of Harry Potter and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” can find the closest things to them at Universal Orlando Resort, which kicks off its holiday celebrations on Saturday.

“What you see during the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort you can’t see anywhere else,” Lora Sauls, senior manager of creative development and show direction for Entertainment, Art and Design at Universal Orlando, told USA TODAY.

Holiday celebrations, which also include the resort’s take on the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, run through New Year’s Day.

Here’s what guests can expect throughout the season.

Universal Studios Hollywood vs. Universal Orlando: What’s the difference?

Holidays in Hollywood:How Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the holidays

Merry Grinchmas

Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure is transformed into Who-ville for Grinchmas with seasonal decor, themed foods, one-on-one interactions with Whos and the Grinch, and the Broadway-style “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

“It is beautiful. We’re on a sound stage. We have gorgeous singers,” Sauls said. “All the Whos come to life, and of course, the Grinch tries to steal Christmas, but we all know how that story goes.”

On Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11, Mannheim Steamroller will perform a concert version of The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and other holiday hits live at Universal Studios Florida.

“Mannheim Steamroller did all the music for that show. That’s why we can do that concert version with them,” Sauls said. “It takes that show to a whole other level.”

Christmas at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Both Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida will be all decked out for the holidays.

“The decorations in the Wizarding World are just so fantastical,” Sauls said. “The intricacy to every single place in both of those lands is so beautiful. Our decor team for the holidays works 365 days a year on the holiday decor for our parks. You can really see that when you look at the detail.”

Seasonal entertainment across the Wizarding World includes holiday performances by Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley and the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade as well as nightly holiday projections and fireworks at Hogwarts Castle.

Behind the magic:Here’s what it takes to transform Disney World for the holidays overnight

5 mistakes I made at Universal Orlando: How to save more time, money than me

A taste of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only comes around once a year, but Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s runs daily at Universal Studios Florida with larger than-than-life floats and characters from franchises like “Minions” and the “Madagascar” films. This is the parade’s 20th year at the resort.

“It’s still amazing to this day to see kids in awe of these of these giant things,” Sauls said. “You don’t realize how big they are, and we have the balloons scaled to our New York City (area), so I can’t even imagine the scale of those balloons that are flying in actual New York City.”

How much do holiday festivities cost?

Aside from special VIP tours or paid interactions like breakfast with the Grinch, all of Universal Orlando Resort’s holiday festivities are included with park admission. That includes the Mannheim Steamroller concerts on select dates.