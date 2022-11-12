Categories
What’s happening at Universal Orlando during the holidays


The Grinch is popular as Santa Claus at Universal's Islands of Adventure, during the holidays.

You can’t actually visit Hogwarts or Who-ville for the holidays, but fans of Harry Potter and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” can find the closest things to them at Universal Orlando Resort, which kicks off its holiday celebrations on Saturday.

“What you see during the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort you can’t see anywhere else,” Lora Sauls, senior manager of creative development and show direction for Entertainment, Art and Design at Universal Orlando, told USA TODAY.

Holiday celebrations, which also include the resort’s take on the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, run through New Year’s Day.

Here’s what guests can expect throughout the season.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s returns this year.

Merry Grinchmas

Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure is transformed into Who-ville for Grinchmas with seasonal decor, themed foods, one-on-one interactions with Whos and the Grinch, and the Broadway-style “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

“It is beautiful. We’re on a sound stage. We have gorgeous singers,” Sauls said. “All the Whos come to life, and of course, the Grinch tries to steal Christmas, but we all know how that story goes.”



