What’s in a name? Genealogy workshop explores evolution of CHamoru choices

A lot of history can be behind your name, how it’s spelled and how that has changed over centuries.

On Saturday, Bernard Punzalan presented research that tells the story behind the names given to CHamoru people, using genealogy to trace names to the roots of family trees.

The Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru and Genealogy Roots, which partnered with Punzalan on the Hale’ CHamoru genealogy project, recently hosted a two-day workshop and exhibit. The event explored genealogy resources compiled by CHamorus historians and genealogists.

On Friday, Punzalan spoke about his project in terms of history, how and where to start your genealogy journey, specifically looking at how names have evolved in the CHamoru culture.

On Guam, the phrase, “håyi na’ån-mu,” often asked by CHamoru manåmko’, translates in English to “what’s your name?” It’s a question Punzalan said is very important.

“They are trying to establish that connection, … it’s very important. It offers the opportunity to learn more about our ancestors. There’s such a huge gap, a lot of this stuff they don’t teach, at least when I was going to school,” he said, later adding, “History was an elective, the CHamoru (history) wasn’t even there, at least during the 70s.”

Seeing this gap in Guam’s history Punzalan set out to conduct research.

“It’s very important to document this stuff and we were able to produce reports. As you can see in the display side, people have taken the time out to produce this report because they’re proud of their heritage,” Punzalan said.

Genealogy is the study of a person’s family and through studying CHamoru names, Punzalan said more about the island’s culture and history will be learned.

Punzalan looked at the historical naming practices used on Guam and the Mariana Islands and the impacts of colonization which brought shifts. At one point, only first names were used in the Marianas, he presented. The names were dynamic and recorded by various figures in history who described the culture on Guam dating back to the 1600s.

“The CHamorus, our ancient ancestors, for the most part, only had first names. They didn’t have last names,” he said. “Fray Pobre visited in 1602, documented that women owned everything. In today’s society, it’s more masculine.”

He said it’s important to understand this in today’s society as Father Ledesma, who visited Guam in 1668, noted that males changed their names upon marriage. A stark difference from naming practices today which has the woman take the last name of her husband.

“This is very cultural because we have family clan names, but also first names, and nicknames,” Punzalan said.

He noted that common CHamoru names in the 1800s were documented by another priest who visited in 1819 and recorded that children were named after fruit, plants and other things. A century later, in 1918, it was noted that Spanish practices used in naming children were abolished. By the 1940s, CHamorus took on middle names, godparents named children, and naming a child after a deceased grandparent or patron saint become common practice.

Punzalan also uncovered that a census taken in 1940 showed the two most common last names on Guam were Cruz and Santos. Common female names were Maria and Ana while common male names were Jose and Juan.

Around this time in Guam’s history, many local CHamoru people, however, were not known by their given names, and instead, nicknames were used frequently.

Nicknames and family clan names showed a relationship between the sender and receiver. An example used by Punzalan was “As Marian Aflleje” which showed the context of the conversation between two people.

“It depends on how well they know each other and the context of the conversation. … Aflleje is a real CHamoru name and in this context, it means that Maria is the daughter of the family Aflleje, they would use this regardless if she was married or not,” he said.

Family clan names were derived from first names, surnames, names of the village they resided in, animals, a descriptive action or quality, and even objects.

He said CHamoru nicknames tended to evolve from using the latter part of a given name, a personal feature and also skills or trades of a family – like if they were widely known as fishermen.

According to Punzalan, naming practices on Guam further evolved with Christianization as well as influences of Spain and the United States brought different surnames and spelling variations to the island.

As time passed, he said, Indigenous names became rare.

Punzalan researched historical documents, Department of Interior censuses, old land records and Indigenous place names preserved in Spanish records as part of his study.