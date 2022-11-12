Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Four seasons of the popular Paramount Network show Yellowstone (2018- ) are now out, with Season 5 set to release later this year.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the neo-western drama was the most-watched cable TV series of 2021.

In early 2022, the show soared even higher by hitting a record viewership of 9.34 million with its Season 4 finale!

For those new to the series, Yellowstone follows the story of the Dutton family as they fight to protect their Montana ranch from greedy developers and investors.

Alongside the main series, the Yellowstone universe has recently expanded with a prequel series titled 1883. Two other Yellowstone spinoffs, 6666 and 1923, are also on the way, with the latter scheduled to release in December 2022.

Where Can I Watch Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere on November 13, at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. If you don’t have cable, you can also use a live TV streaming services such as Philo, Fubo TV, or Sling TV to watch Yellowstone Season 5.

UK fans will have to wait one day longer until Monday, November 14, via Paramount Plus.

According to Paramount, the new season of Yellowstone will premiere with a two-hour opening episode on the network.

Based on previous seasons, fans should be able to stream Yellowstone Season 5 of Peacock Premium fairly soon after all episodes have aired.

Where Can I Watch Yellowstone Seasons 1-4?

You can watch Yellowstone seasons 1 to 4 on Peacock and DirectTV. You can also purchase all Yellowstone seasons to stream on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

In the UK, you can watch Yellowstone seasons 1-4 on Paramount+. In Canada, the first four seasons on Prime Video.

In the US, Peacock lets you watch Yellowstone Season 1 entirely for free via its free membership tier. However, to stream seasons 2 through 4, you’ll need to subscribe to the paid version.

Peacock’s Premium Plan starts at just $4.99 per month and gives you access to their full library of movies and TV series. The catch is you’ll have to sit through ads to access any content. Otherwise, you can subscribe to Peacock’s ad-free version Premium Plus that costs $9.99 per month.

Alongside Yellowstone, Peacock has many other popular TV shows like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Suits, and Downton Abbey, so it’s well-worth considering switching to.

While the service is only available in the United States, it can also be accessed via Sky in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria.

Other Ways to Watch Yellowstone

If cable or Peacock is not an option, you can also watch Yellowstone via live TV streaming services that include Paramount Network in their bundle. The options include Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month, FuboTV for $64.99 a month, and Sling TV for $35 a month plus $6 to add Paramount Network).

With FuboTV, you have the option to try out the service for 7 days before your payment method is charged.

You can also purchase Yellowstone episodes on iTunes, Vudu, or Amazon Prime.

Where Can I Watch All Seasons of Yellowstone For Free?

All seasons of Yellowstone are available to watch for free by signing up for a Peacock 7 day free trial. You will have to watch all episodes within the 7 days. However, Yellowstone season 1 is free to watch on Peackock without a paid membership.

An alternative option for those with cable is recording each episode that it airs on TV. Make sure to add a Yellowstone series link so your cable box records them all automatically.

Another platform worth keeping an eye on is Pluto TV, which is a free cable replacement service. In March 2022, Paramount Global made the first three seasons of Yellowstone available to watch for free on Pluto’s More TV Drama channel.

Unfortunately, the show only aired for a limited time, with Season 1 debuting on March 25, Season 2 the next day, and Season 3 the day after. However, a representative for Pluto TV announced Yellowstone will be back on the service later this year.

The Pluto TV app is free to download on iOS and Android devices and gives you access to over 250 channels. The service is currently available in the U.S., Latin America, Brazil, and part of Europe, but is rapidly expanding.

Is Yellowstone Free on Amazon Prime?

In Canada, all four seasons of Yellowstone are free on Amazon Prime. In the United Kingdom, viewers can access seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone for free, while the rest of the world must pay to download the episodes.

Yellowstone episodes cost $2.99 each or $19.99 for the entire season on Amazon Prime. Buying all 39 episodes would set you back a total of $116.61.

However, all is not lost. If Yellowstone is not included in your Prime membership, you could try using a VPN (virtual private network) to access the service in Canada.

A popular one to use is Express VPN, which costs $12.95 per month and is compatible with a range of devices. Moreover, you get a discount if you sign up for 6 months or 3 months free if you sign up for a year.

There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee which makes it a safe option to try out.

Why is Yellowstone Not on Paramount Plus?

In the United States, Yellowstone is not on Paramount Plus due to licensing issues. However, new seasons of the show premiere on the Paramount Network TV channel, which is confusing to viewers.

According to Ask, both Paramount Network and its streaming service are owned by Paramount Global, previously known as ViacomCBS. The likely reason why the company won’t release Yellowstone on Paramount+ is to avoid limited business with repeat viewers.

Instead, the media giant can make more money through their deal to exclusively stream Yellowstone on NBC’s Peacock. In the long run, this might also attract new viewers to Paramount Network, so it makes sense to withhold the show from Paramount Plus.

However, the platform does feature the Yellowstone prequel 1883, and future spinoffs will also release exclusively on Paramount Plus. Meanwhile, the parent series is currently streaming on Paramount Plus in the United Kingdom, where Paramount Network is unavailable.

Does Netflix Have Yellowstone Season 1?

Netflix doesn’t have Yellowstone Season 1 or any other show seasons. The neo-western drama is also unavailable for subscribers of Hulu and HBO Max.

At present, we don’t know if the streaming giant will ever drop Yellowstone for subscribers. However, we’ll continue to monitor the availability of Yellowstone on Netflix and other streaming services, so be sure to check back often!