Who’s innovating where? Patent activity related to environment decreased by 18% in the mining industry in Q3 2022

The global mining industry experienced a 36% decline in the number of environment-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of environment-related grants rose by 10% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of environment-related patent applications in the mining industry was 386 in Q3 2022, versus 601 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 52% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that JFE Holdings filed the most environment patents within the mining industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 83 environment-related patents in the quarter, compared with 86 in the previous quarter. It was followed by POSCO Holdings with 38 environment patent filings, Kobe Steel (33 filings), and ArcelorMittal (24 filings) in Q3 2022.