Why Isn’t Yellowstone on Paramount Plus? (Including Season 5)

Yellowstone has not only become Paramount Network’s most successful show, but also the current most-watched TV show on cable television. The season four finale hit record numbers with nearly 10 million viewers.

Set in the scenic state of Montana, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family as they fight to protect their valuable ranch from outside forces.

The riveting modern-day Western drama stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kelsey Asbille.

The new season of Yellowstone will be airing on Paramount Network on November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The premiere will be a two-hour special event.

Naturally, you would think that as the Paramount Network’s biggest show, Yellowstone would be available to watch on its own streaming service, Paramount+. However, this isn’t exactly the case.

Why Is Yellowstone Not on Paramount Plus?

Yellowstone seasons 1 – 5 are currently not available to watch on the Paramount+ streaming service in America. However, you can watch the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 on Paramount+.

Yellowstone isn’t on Paramount+ in the US because NBCUniversal, the owners of Peacock, purchased the streaming rights to Yellowstone in 2020 before Paramount+ was released in 2021.

Yellowstone’s other spinoff and prequel series will also be available to watch on Paramount+. This includes 1923, 6666, and 1883: The Bass Reaves Story. While 6666 and 1883: The Bass Reaves Story don’t have release dates yet, 1923 will be coming to Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

How Can You Watch Yellowstone Without Cable?

Yellowstone seasons 1 to 4 are available to watch without cable on Peacock. Yellowstone Season 5 will be on Peacock, but won’t be until a few weeks after the season finale has aired on television. All seasons of the show are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu.

At $25 a month, Philo is the best and cheapest way to watch Yellowstone season 5 since it has the Paramount Network channel. Other live streaming services also have Paramount Network such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

These live-streaming services will allow you to watch previous Yellowstone seasons when they air live on the Paramount Network if you don’t have a cable plan.

Yellowstone is Available to Watch on Paramount Plus in Canada and the United Kingdom

The first episode of Yellowstone season 5 will be available to watch on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13 at 8 pm ET.

In the UK, Yellowstone season 5 will be available on Paramount+ on November 14 at 00:00 am GMT. The Paramount+ app is available on most streaming devices and Smart TVs.

In Australia, Yellowstone season 5 will be available to watch on Stan on November 14 at 9 pm (AEDT).

If you don’t have Paramount+, you can purchase the previous seasons and pre-order season 5 here on Amazon Prime Video.

Paramount+ Discount Codes and Tips

Paramount+ doesn’t have an active discount code but does offer a free 7-day trial for users in Canada and the United Kingdom. The streaming service also offers a 25% monthly discount for students.

You can also save money in both Canada and the UK if you purchase a yearly subscription instead of a monthly subscription.

