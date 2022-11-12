Windham LibraryEvents

Hooks & Books Social Craft Circle – Looking for a quiet place to knit or crochet? Or a way to connect with the larger library community? Windham Library is pleased to introduce a new adult program that will meet the third Wednesday of each month. Beginning November 16 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the “Hooks & Books Social Craft Circle” will begin meeting monthly to work on handicrafts and share projects with other crocheting and knitting enthusiasts.

Bring your own project to work on or learn basic crochet techniques from others. Community crochet hooks and yarn will be available for those who have never crocheted before but want to learn. Free printed patterns for crocheted ornaments will be available during our November 16 and December 21 sessions. Other beginner projects to follow in the New Year.

This is more of a social circle than instructional session, and the circle will meet in the adult/young adult activity area of the main reading room. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 330-326-3145 with any questions or to learn more about this new branch program.

Dynamic Art Duo Presents: Tunnel Book Collage – Looking for the perfect present for a book lover in your life? Enjoy art and re-purposing under-appreciated materials? Patrons ages 13 and older are invited to create a multi-dimensional collage on Friday, November 18 from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Led by the branch’s librarians, Sarah and Marian, participants will learn how to select, trim, and layer images into discarded novels to create works of art with maximum depth of field. Participants will leave with their own upcycled book and the knowledge to recreate this craft on their own. All supplies will be provided. Seating is limited to 10 participants, so call 330-326-3145 to reserve your seat today or for more information.

“1-on-1” Genealogy Resource Instruction – Did you know the PCDL offers free access to Ancestry.com on all in-house public computers as part of the library’s free database collection? If you’ve ever wanted to start researching and assembling your family tree, PCDL is a great place to start. On both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 26, between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, the Windham Library will offer free, “1-on-1” 45-minute introductory sessions to PCDL’s digital genealogy resources.

Designed for the novice genealogist, these appointments will help guide through the website, helping you organize the information you will need to begin mapping your family tree. Since these sessions are being offered on a “1-to-1” basis, those interested must schedule appointments in advance. Call 330-326-3145 to register for an appointment or for more information.

The Windham Library, a PCDL branch, is located inside the Family Renaissance Center at 9005 Wilverne Drive in Windham. Library service hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; Saturday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; and closed Sunday. Learn more about PCDL programs and services at www.portagelibrary.org.