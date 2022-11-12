WisCares vets for homeless pets in high demand as colder weather approaches

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. — With the cold weather of winter, people experiencing homelessness in the area struggle to find warm shelter, and some have cats or dogs with them. One non-profit in Madison has offered care and shelter to those animals, but the group is having trouble keeping up.

Wisconsin Companion Animal Resources, Education, and Social Services, or WisCares, is a partnership program with the University of Wisconsin.

“So, we had somebody [call] who was a client of ours who was suddenly facing eviction and has three cats,” said Carys Abramson, WisCares’ boarding and foster coordinator.

The nonprofit is used to calls like that, but not so many at once.

“Today was unprecedented,” Abramson said Friday.

WisCares provides reduced-cost veterinary care for low-income pet owners and free care to those experiencing homelessness.

“Several people got kicked out of their houses today,” said Dr. Kelly Schultz, the program’s medical director.

When the temperature drops, “The need for urgent, safe places for animals goes up,” Dr. Schultz said. “And so there are people who are starting to get nervous now who lived comfortably in their cars the last two seasons and are starting to get scared.”

While inflation is making it harder for many to pay for vet care elsewhere, it’s also making it harder for the non-profit to pay for supplies and staff to offer it.

“We turn a lot of people away every day and so that’s it’s really hard to do, and it’s hard on the staff and I know it’s hard on our clients to have to call and not have any space,” Dr. Schultz said, “and I don’t see that getting any better.”

WisCares also offers two weeks of on-site boarding and three months of foster care for free so owners don’t have to surrender pets while in the hospital or being evicted.

“A foster was able to take the other pets that were boarding on site for us at short notice which was extremely helpful; we were able to get those new cats in,” Abramson said. “But unfortunately, we are not able to say yes to everyone who needs our help. The majority of inquiries we are unfortunately not able to assist with.”

Staff said they need more volunteers to foster and more resources to make sure those struggling have their furry friends to feel a little warmer outside and inside.

“Sometimes people have lost so much in their lives and all they have is that chihuahua that sits in their car with them and that’s their ride or die,” Dr. Schultz said, “and them and the chihuahua is kind of the thing that they have left, and it keeps them going and it keeps them grounded.”

To learn more about WisCares or to donate to their efforts, click or tap here.

