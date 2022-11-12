Woman discovers ‘no internet’ Chrome game hidden in plain sight





There are few things more irritating in modern life than losing internet connection. Whether you’re in the middle of binging the latest Netflix hit show or hovering to make that killer last-second eBay bid, our internet can sometimes fail us at the most irritating moments. While there’s never a convenient moment to suffer an outage, one woman has made a discovery that could soften the blow, or at least save you throwing your laptop out of the window.

Scrolling through Tiktok one day, Jenn McCarthy discovered a video which revealed Google Chrome’s hidden game. When Google Chrome users try to access the web with no internet connection, they typically see the familiar “no internet” error message with an illustration of a dinosaur. The 44-year-old discovered that if you hit the spacebar, the dinosaur appears to come to life and launch a hidden game, in which the user must navigate hurdles to reach the end of the journey. Taking to Instagram to share her discovery, she said: “The things we learn at 44 years old. Things we learn on #TikTok. “I was 44 years old when I discovered that this dinosaur, for no internet, is a game. Hit the spacebar. Where are you going little dinosaur? Oh my goodness.” More than 18,000 people liked the clip, including those who shared their fascination with the game. “I’m 60 and never knew this! Learning something new every day,” one woman posted. Writing on another website, a further user said: “I don’t believe I’ve seen this Chrome Dinosaur Game before. It’s time to Google it to check it out.”

Players must guide a pixelated Tyrannosaurus rex across a side-scrolling landscape, avoiding obstacles to achieve a higher score. In recent reviews, people praised the activity, data shows is played approximately 270 million times each month. One review, published just two weeks ago on GameReviews.com, said: “It’s astonishing that millions of people play this game offline and online. This runner game is free to all and does not require a special graphics card. “In addition, the dino game site works across all devices and browsers, which makes it even better. The Chrome Dino is easy to play yet difficult to maintain a decent score.” “It became super addictive. I went in with the intention to play only a few games and ended up spending hours playing determined to get a better score. The game has leaderboards, you can select what country to play for like you’re in the Olympics.”

Speaking in a media interview in 2018, Chrome UX engineer Edward Jung said the game was introduced to help entertain web users if the internet cuts out or fails to start entirely. Mr Jung said: “There’s nothing fun about getting kicked offline—unless you have a friendly T-Rex to keep you company, that is.” While news of this hidden Chrome feature appears to be new to many, it turns out the game was actually created eight years ago, back in 2014. Did you know all about it, or were you just as surprised as us? Let us know in the comments below.

Like Loading...