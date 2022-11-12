Woman ‘made £120 in less than 30 seconds’

The cost of living crisis is forcing people to be resourceful – one survey shows (30 percent) of Britons have been selling unused household items such as old mobile phones.

It’s one of the easiest side hustles – whether that’s to pay for soaring food and energy bills or to build up a savings pot for Christmas.

Tom Moony, president international at ecoATM, which commissioned the research, said: “Everyone is feeling the pinch now as prices soar, from their day-to-day shop to heating their homes.

“So, it means people are looking at a lot of different ways they can either earn extra cash or save money.”

